Eastbourne stalker sent explicit images to woman and her family

An Eastbourne man who admitted stalking a woman sent pornographic images to her and her family according to a court report

Liam Black, 26, of Etchingham Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman by sending a number of explicit and pornographic images to her and her family and friends, followed by sending a string of unwanted texts, mails and letters.

The offence took place at Eastbourne between March 9 and April 6.

He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to a mobile phone, belonging to the victim, on January 19. The court made a community order and fined him £160. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

