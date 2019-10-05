Eastbourne stabbing suspects released

Two teenagers arrested after a stabbing in Eastbourne this week have been released.

Police say an 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident in Cambridge Road on Thursday (October 3) has been released on conditional police bail until October 31.

A 16-year-old girl also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the same incident has been released under investigation, police said.

The victim in the incident, an 18-year-old local man, continues to receive medical treatment for his injuries.

An appeal for witnesses to the stabbing continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Redvale.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Read more: Stabbing near Eastbourne seafront

Eastbourne stabbing – two teenagers arrested on suspicion of attempted murder