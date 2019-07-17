Eastbourne shoplifter banned from the Beacon shopping centre

An Eastbourne woman has been ordered to stay away from the Beacon shopping centre after stealing clothes according to a court document.

Shelley Bissett, 30, of Selwyn Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing 13 items of clothing worth £176 from Next at the Beacon shopping centre, Eastbourne, on March 20.

She also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by Lewes Crown Court for three earlier offences of theft.

She was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on August 6 and released on bail with the condition not to enter the Beacon shopping centre or the Co-op store in Seaside Road.

