Eastbourne shop broken into twice in four days

Police said the Co-op in Albert Parade was first broken into at 3.21am on Monday, December 27, and then again at around 3.14am on Thursday, December 30.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “In both instances, entry was forced through the front door and cash and alcohol was stolen.

“Two people - a 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman - have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.”

The Co-op in Albert Parade, Eastbourne (Picture from Jon Rigby) SUS-161008-121157008

Officers investigating the break-ins are appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area to get in touch.

Police would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant CCTV or doorbell camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 119 of 27/12.