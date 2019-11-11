Eastbourne resident answers door to man armed with a gun 'pointed in his direction'

An extensive police search was underway in Eastbourne last night (November 10) after a man had a gun pointed at him by an intruder outside his home.

According to Sussex Police, a man reported a knock at his door in Tintern Close at about 10.20pm, which he answered to an unknown man.

Emergency services at Hampden Park, Eastbourne. Pic: Dan Jessup

Moments later, said police, a second man appeared from the side of the property armed with a gun pointed in the occupant's direction.

The man immediately shut the door and called police, but no threats were made, police added.

Officers, assisted by the police helicopter, carried out a search of the area but there was no trace of the suspects, said police.

The men are described by police as white, in their mid-20s, about 5ft 5ins tall, of skinny build and dressed all in black.

Police said it is believed to be an isolated incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who saw what happened, or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around this time, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1291 of 10/11.