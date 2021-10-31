Eastbourne Police issue Halloween plea
Eastbourne Police have urged the public to be considerate of others this Halloween.
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 1:21 pm
A police spokesperson said, “Happy Halloween! Have fun this Halloween and be respectful of others.
“Please remember that what is fun for you may cause anxiety and stress to others.
“If you see any suspicious behaviour report it online, or in an emergency dial 999.
“Antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated.”
The spokesperson said there will be increased patrols and officers will be quick to disperse groups of people who are found to be causing a nuisance.