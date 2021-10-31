Eastbourne Police issue Halloween plea

Eastbourne Police have urged the public to be considerate of others this Halloween.

By Jacob Panons
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 1:21 pm

A police spokesperson said, “Happy Halloween! Have fun this Halloween and be respectful of others.

“Please remember that what is fun for you may cause anxiety and stress to others.

“If you see any suspicious behaviour report it online, or in an emergency dial 999.

Police in Eastbourne town centre. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210309-154902001

“Antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated.”

The spokesperson said there will be increased patrols and officers will be quick to disperse groups of people who are found to be causing a nuisance.