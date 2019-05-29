Eastbourne Police investigate spate of doorstep begging

Police are investigating following a spate of reports of a man knocking on doors for money across Eastbourne.

Sussex Police says it has received four reports of a man knocking on doors and asking for money in Wilton Avenue, The Avenue, Susan Road and Longstone Road, all in Eastbourne.

These incidents occurred between 10.45pm and 4.30am Saturday – Wednesday (May 25 - 29) and is believed to be the same suspect.

The man is described as white, around 5’ 8” and of slim build. On each occasion the money was asked for to pay for his electric.

No money has been reported to police as being handed over to the man.

Several people have also reported similar incidents on Facebook and posted their concerns.

A police spokesperson said, “If you have experienced or witnessed a similar incident in this area please report online or call 101 quoting 247 of 25/05.”