Eastbourne Police find wanted man sleeping drunk outside resident’s home

Police found a man with an outstanding warrant sleeping drunk outside a home in Eastbourne.

Officers said they found the man while on Operation Blitz patrol, an initiative that aims to tackle anti-social behaviour in the town.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “On Friday evening (November 12) officers were called to a drunken male appearing to have fallen asleep outside a person’s home.

Picture from Sussex Police SUS-211002-094135001

“On attendance the male was identified as someone who was outstanding after failing to attend court when required.

“The male became aggressive and had to be restrained, however was taken to custody and escorted to court the following day.”

Operation Blitz patrols take place in the town between 5.30pm–10.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Residents can call 07785 372050 to report anti-social behaviour directly to officers out on patrol.