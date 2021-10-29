Eastbourne Police address women’s spiking fears
Police have said they are working with businesses to keep people safe after a woman reported being spiked with a syringe in Eastbourne.
Chief inspector Di Lewis, district commander for Eastbourne, said, “We fully understand the worry around the current increase in spiking reports, not just in Sussex but across the country.
“We take these reports incredibly seriously and we are working closely with our licensed premises on measures to keep people safe from this type of crime.
“Everybody should be able to enjoy a night out safely and without fear of harm, and we are committed to making this happen.”
Officers have also said there has been an ‘unacceptable’ rise in assaults at pubs and clubs in the town.
A dispersal order has been issued for the town centre this weekend as a result of the rise.
The dispersal order starts this evening (Friday, October 29) and will last for 48 hours until Sunday evening (October 31).