Eastbourne Police address women’s spiking fears

Police have said they are working with businesses to keep people safe after a woman reported being spiked with a syringe in Eastbourne.

Chief inspector Di Lewis, district commander for Eastbourne, said, “We fully understand the worry around the current increase in spiking reports, not just in Sussex but across the country.

A woman has reported being spiked with a syringe in Eastbourne SUS-211026-145933001

“We take these reports incredibly seriously and we are working closely with our licensed premises on measures to keep people safe from this type of crime.

“Everybody should be able to enjoy a night out safely and without fear of harm, and we are committed to making this happen.”

A dispersal order has been issued for the town centre this weekend as a result of the rise.