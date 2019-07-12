Eastbourne pensioner banned from road for three years for driving while disqualified

A 79 year old Eastbourne man has been banned from the road for three years after two offences of driving while disqualified according to a court document.

Michael Roberts, 79, of Church Street, Willingdon, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving a Mitsubishi vehicle while disqualified.

The offences took place at Ramsey Way, Eastbourne on October 15 last year and at Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne on June 22. He was given a one year conditional discharge and banned from driving for three years.

