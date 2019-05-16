Eastbourne PC faces misconduct charges after person injured in 'drunk' argument

An Eastbourne police officer allegedly argued with a member of the public, an incident which resulted in them being injured.

PC Bridger - based in the town - is accused of being drunk and threatening a member of the public.

The charges relate to an incident on January 5, 2017.

PC Bridger CB701is accused of discreditable conduct and will face a misconduct hearing next week.

The charges in full, published on the Sussex Police website, are:

1) "On January 5, 2017 he was involved in an argument with a member of the public which resulted in them being injured. Such behaviour, if proven, amounts to a breach of the following Standard of Professional Behaviour: Discreditable Conduct.

2) "That on the same occasion, following the argument, he threatened a member of the public. Such behaviour, if proven, amounts to a breach of the following Standard of Professional Behaviour: Discreditable Conduct.

3) "That on the same occasion, having been involved in a verbal argument with a member of the public which resulted in him being injured, he left the scene prior to police arrival. Such behaviour, if proven, amounts to a breach of the following Standard of Professional Behaviour: Discreditable Conduct

4) "That on the same occasion, he was drunk and acted in a disorderly and unprofessional manner towards members of the public. Such behaviour, if proven, amounts to a breach of the following Standard of Professional Behaviour: Discreditable Conduct.

5) "That as a result of his behaviour on January 5, 2017 the incident was the subject of a public hearing in the Crown Court. Such behaviour, if proven, amounts to a breach of the following Standard of Professional Behaviour: Discreditable Conduct"