Eastbourne parents urged to keep eye on children

The force says reports of young people gathering have gone up after the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Action has been taken as part of Operation Blitz, an initiative from Sussex Police that allows members of the public to report anti-social behaviour directly to officers via a dedicated phone number.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Operation Blitz resources have seen a recent rise in anti-social driving, and so officers have responded by attending identified hot spots for this type of behaviour across Eastbourne.

“Locations include Beachy Head, the seafront, town centre, Langney including the Crumbles and Langney Shopping Centre car parks, and Admiral Retail Park.

“The latter is managed by the landowners, but local officers are supporting the response to this type of reported anti-social behaviour when they can.”

Along with the increase in anti-social driving, Sussex Police has also noticed a trend of young people meeting up in large groups.

The police spokesperson said, “Operation Blitz patrols have also seen an increase in reports of large gatherings of young people in the Old Town area at the weekends.

“This is mainly at Longland Recreation Ground, Gildredge Park and last weekend, Paradise Drive.

“Parents appear to have driven or collected some of the young people, and there is evidence of alcohol and cannabis use among some of those attending.

“Keeping people safe remains a top priority for police, and we would appeal to parents, not just in Eastbourne but across East Sussex, to ask and be curious about what their children may be doing with their time as the summer approaches and lockdown eases.”

Operation Blitz continues to operate in Eastbourne on Fridays and Saturdays between 6pm and midnight.