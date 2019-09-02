Eastbourne mosque targeted in overnight attack

An Eastbourne mosque has been victim of an overnight vandal attack.

The mosque in Ashburnham Square believes on the night of August 30 to the early hours of August 31 vandals targeted the mosque’s CCTV room and took hard drives.

A spokesperson for the mosque said, “The hard drives for the CCTV is missing. The Imam’s office has all the paperwork on the floor. The kitchen has not suffered any damage but looks like it has been searched through. The boiler room was broken into.”

“The mosque is open as usual and suitable for all the normal prayers.

“In the meantime we urge everyone to please be vigilant and careful when coming to and from the mosque.”

The spokesperson said East Sussex Police have been notified and the mosque will be conducting an internal security review.