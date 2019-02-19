Eastbourne men charged after alleged attack puts Welsh police officer in hospital

Two men from the Eastbourne area have been charged in connection with an alleged assault which hospitalised a police officer.

The officer was allegedly attacked following a routine car stop on in Synod Inn in Wales on Saturday, February 9, according to Dyfed-Powys Police.

Officers from multiple police forces then conducted nationwide searches and have since made two arrests.

One man was arrested shortly after police were called to Synod Inn, on the west coast of Wales near Swansea, at 1.15pm that day, but officers continued their search for several days following the incident.

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said on Friday: “The officer is making steady progress in his recovery, but is still unable to return to work.”

On Friday, police confirmed that Wayne Dobson, 29, of Watermill Close in Polegate had been arrested and charged.

He has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm (against the police officer), criminal damage, aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage, and two counts of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Dobson has been remanded in custody.

In an update yesterday, it was announced that Eastbourne man Darryl Dempsey had been arrested in Essex by Sussex Police officers.

Dempsey, 24, of Brading Close, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, assault causing actual bodily harm (against the police officer), aggravated vehicle taking, two counts of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and criminal damage.

He appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court yesterday.