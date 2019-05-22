Eastbourne men arrested after police chase

Two Eastbourne men have been arrested on suspicion of drugs supply after a police chase across the county.

The BMW, suspected of being connected with people active in County Lines drug supply between London and East Sussex, was spotted by ANPR camera system travelling south along a major Sussex road at around 8.30pm on Tuesday (May 21).

Road policing patrols then located it and followed the car to the A27 Beddingham roundabout where it was safely stopped, police said.

The three men in the car were arrested on suspicion of possession of a quantity of Class A drug with intent to supply.

They were a 26-year-old and 23-year-old from Eastbourne as well as a 28-year-old from West London.

The trio are currently in custody for interview and further enquiries, police said.

The 28-year-old West Londoner was also arrested on suspicion of driving with no insurance.

A mobile phone, 50 grammes of what is suspected of being cocaine, and several hundred pounds in cash, were seized from the car.

Detective Inspector Andy Eggleton said, “This another example of our constant work 24-hours a day, which helps combat the scourge of drug dealing in our communities.”