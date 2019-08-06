Eastbourne man who turned land into dumping ground is prosecuted

An Eastbourne man who turned the land outside his home into a refuse tip has been made to pay almost £2,000.

Licensed waste carrier Shaun Manser was prosecuted by Eastbourne council after ignoring warnings about creating a “blot on the landscape” in Roselands Avenue.

Rubbish outside Roselands Avenue home SUS-190608-134821001

Angry neighbours complained about the eyesore which cluttered the road with a heap of decaying bedding, furniture, an old vehicle, wood offcuts, and general waste.

Manser has been sentenced at Hastings Magistrate’s Court and told to clear all the waste within 14 days.

If he fails to remove the rubbish the council will undertake the clearance and Manser will have to pay for the work done.

He was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay costs of £836.28 and a £100 victim surcharge.

Councillor Jonathan Dow said, “This was a blot on the landscape. It caused a lot of anger and distress to neighbours and I fully support our officers taking the offending resident to court.

“I’ve no doubt the residents in Roselands Avenue and surrounding areas who have had to put up with this eyesore will be delighted with the action the council has taken.”

In summing up, the lead magistrate said he “wouldn’t want to live next door”.

Councillor Dow said, “Our Neighbourhood First Team together with our environmental Specialists won’t hesitate to tackle people who think they are above the law, spoiling a neighbourhood for everyone else.”

Eastbourne Borough Council said if any waste carriers or residents have concerns or need any further information regarding the disposal of waste they can visit www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk