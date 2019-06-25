Eastbourne man who slashed woman across the face with knife jailed

An Eastbourne man who slashed a woman across the face with a knife has been jailed.

Paul Ingram pleaded guilty to assaulting two strangers in the town centre, and has been sent to prison for more than nine years.

Both incidents happened on Easter Monday (April 22). The first involved the 44-year-old pulling into a disabled parking space in Bolton Road as another driver was attempting to park in it.

Police say the other driver, a 72-year-old man with his disabled wife in the car, challenged Ingram, who swore at him.

Ingram then forced open the victim’s door and punched him before walking away, police said.

Later that evening, at around 8pm, Ingram followed two women as they walked along Seaside and began talking to them. At one point Ingram slashed at one woman on the back with a knife.

The victim, a 42-year-old woman, went into a kebab shop and when she came out Ingram slashed at her again, this time across the face – leaving her with an injury between her ear and mouth.

He ran off but was arrested quickly nearby.

Ingram pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday (June 14) to nine years and eight months for common assault and GBH with intent.

Detective Constable Carly Owen said, “This was an appalling assault on both victims who were going about their daily business; both suffered injuries and the attacks have had an impact on their lives.

“Hopefully the sentence will go some way to helping them move on from what happened, knowing justice has been served.

“I would like to thank both victims for reporting what happened and the public who were witnesses. Our swift response in arresting Ingram meant the court could deal with him accordingly.”