Eastbourne man suffers life-threatening injuries after 'vicious attack'

An Eastbourne man has been left with life-threatening injuries after an attack in broad daylight yesterday afternoon (October 8).

Sussex Police said the 25-year-old man was critically ill in hospital after being set upon by a number of people near the junction of Seaside and St James Road around 5.30pm.

Emergency services on the scene yesterday

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, police said, with serious head injuries which have been described as 'life threatening'.

Detective Inspector Neil Bates said: "This was a vicious attack in broad daylight at a time when there were a lot of people around. We want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any events leading up to it. We do have a number of suspects who are being actively sought, but I would urge anyone with information, no matter how incidental they may think that to be, to contact us as soon as possible."

Please report online or call 101 quoting Operation Netherby.

