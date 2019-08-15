Eastbourne man stole from employer

A local man has been sentenced for stealing from his place of work according to a court document.

Adam Hills, 34, of Cambridge Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing £80 from the till of the club where he worked at Kingsway, Hove.

The offence took place on June 10. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £80 compensation.

See also: Eastbourne woman narrowly avoids prison sentence for attacking man in McDonalds and having knife in public

See also: Eastbourne woman banned from Beacon Centre for shoplifting