Eastbourne man steals nearly £200 worth of meat from Iceland

A shoplifter has been given a community sentence after stealing nearly £200 worth of meat from Iceland in Eastbourne, according to a court document

Jose Graca, 31, of Enys Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing steak joints worth £30, from Iceland in Eastbourne on May 29. He pleaded guilty to four further charges of stealing meat, worth a total of £158, from the same store between May 12 and May 27. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

See also: Eastbourne man banned from Wetherspoons following assault

See also: Eastbourne man gets three year ban for drink driving at busy retail park