Eastbourne man sentenced for possessing indecent images of children

Christopher Davies, 33, of Lindfield Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of six Category C indecent images of children according to a court document.

The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 21. The court made a community order with a requirement to participate in a sex offender programme and a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work.

Magistrates also made a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which prohibits him from having access to any computer or device which can access the internet without notifying police and making it available to them.

The court ordered his iPhone and Sony Android mobile phone devices to be forfeited.

See also: Eastbourne man made dozens of upskirt inages of young girls

See also: Dog walkers warned of adder danger