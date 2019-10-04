Eastbourne man sentenced for causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal

An Eastbourne man who encouraged his dog to attack rabbits has been ordered to carry out unpaid work according to a court document.

Tyler Earwaker, 19, of Shalfleet Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to six charges of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal by encouraging a dog, or dogs to chase and attack a rabbit. The offences took place between October 26 last year and April 21. The prosecution was brought under the Animal Welfare Act 2006. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work.

