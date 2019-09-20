Eastbourne man sentenced for assault on woman

A local man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work for an assault on a woman according to a court document.

James Anderson, 28, of Mortimer Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on July 4. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 60 days of unpaid work.

