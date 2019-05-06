Eastbourne man sent abusive and threatening messages to woman

An Eastbourne man ignored a court order and sent abusive and threatening messages to a woman according to a court document.

Ian Light, 44, of Erica Close, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to using threatening behaviour, sending text messages and entering the driveway of a property when prohibited from doing so by a court non-molestation order.

Court news. NNL-160706-163936001

The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 22. He also indicated a plea of guilty to sending abusive and threatening text messages to a woman in breach of a court molestation order on March 26.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work.

See also: Eastbourne driver three times over the limit in Tesco car park

See also: Woman stole more than £200 of clothes from Primark in Eastbourne