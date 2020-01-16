Eastbourne man pleads guilty after women injured inside property

A man has pleaded guilty to numerous charges following an incident in Eastbourne on Monday afternoon (January 13), police said.

Officers were called to Parkfield Avenue at 2.41pm due to concerns for two women inside a property. The two women suffered minor injuries and a man was arrested at the scene, according to police.

Police

A police spokesman said Connor Attridge, 26, unemployed, of Hyde Gardens, Eastbourne, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (January 15). He pleaded guilty to three counts of assault, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class A drug (cocaine).

He has been remanded in custody for sentencing in February, police added.