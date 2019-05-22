Eastbourne man made more than 50 images of children

An Eastbourne man is to be sentenced for making images of children according to a court document

Oliver Naylor, 20, of St Leonards Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to making seven Category A images of a child, contrary to the Protection of Children Act 1978. The offences took place at Bexhill between February 28 and August 29 last year. He also indicated guilty pleas to making one Category B image of a child, 43 Category C images of a child and being in possession of 14 prohibited images of a child, during the same time period. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on June 5 and released on bail with conditions which included not to possess or use any computer or device which is capable of accessing the internet.

See also: Man caused £800 damage to Eastbourne pub

See also: {https://www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/news/crime/thirteen-year-old-eastbourne-boy-damaged-police-car-and-assaulted-officer-1-8933762|Thirteen year old Eastbourne boy damaged police car and attacked officer