Eastbourne man jailed for Lifeguard Station burglary

An Eastbourne man who broke into the Lifeguard Station and stole cash has been sent to prison, according to a court report,

Peter Lonergan, 35, of Hurst Lane, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to entering, as a trespasser, the Lifeguard Station at Lower Parade, Eastbourne, between July 18 and 19 and stole cash from the till. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence for an earlier offence of criminal damage and being in possession of cannabis.

He was sentenced to a total of 20 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that it involved ‘an opportunist drug-related burglary and theft from a charitable organisation’.

