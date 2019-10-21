Eastbourne man jailed for a string of sexual offences against a young girl

An Eastbourne man has been jailed for nearly 10 years for a string of sexual offences against a young girl.

Mickey Erridge, 24, unemployed, of Wish Hill, was sentenced to nine years and five months at Brighton Crown Court after pleading guilty to 11 sexual offences including rape, against the girl, said Sussex Police.

Officers said his offending continued for years until she finally felt strong enough to tell her family, who immediately informed the police.

He will be a registered sex offender for life and was also given by the court a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for 15 years, severely prohibiting his access to children, said police.

Detective Constable James Brown of the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said, “This victim endured several years of sexual abuse from Erridge and I would like to commend her bravery in coming forward.

“She now needs, and is receiving, on-going support after all she has been through.”