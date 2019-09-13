Eastbourne man in his 50’s assaulted person in Tesco

A local man in his 50’s has been ordered to pay compensation after carrying out an assault in Tesco according to a court document.

Steven Tutt, 55, of Wakehurst Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Tesco, Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on June 17.

The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £250 in compensation.

