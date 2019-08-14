Eastbourne man guilty of intent to supply drugs

An Eastbourne man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after admitting to intent to supply drugs according to a court document.

Cameron Winter, 20, of Whitley Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of cannabis with intent to supply. The offence took place at Sackville Road, Bexhill, on July 16. He was fined £80. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work.

