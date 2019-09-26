Eastbourne man guilty of harassing a woman

A local man who contacted a woman numerous times and damaged her property has been sentenced for harassment according to a court document.

Adam Thorne, 34, of Pagham Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman in that he made numerous telephone calls, sent text messages and visited her address on at least two occasions. The offence took place between June 25 and July 22. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a car bonnet and a mobile phone belonging to the victim. The offence took place at Hailsham on July 22. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £200 compensation. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

See also: Cat has its tongue cut in sickening attack in Sussex

See also: Eastbourne woman jailed for shoplifting