Eastbourne man guilty of disabled Blue Badge offences by claiming his father was still alive

An Eastbourne man claimed his father was still alive and forged his signature in order to get his Blue disabled parking badge according to a court document.

Kenneth Hinton, 56, of Golden Gate Mews Eastbourne, indicated pleas of guilty to three charges of fraud relating to a Blue Badge belonging to his late father by making false representation that his father was still alive and asking for the return of the badge with intent of using it for himself to gain parking concessions to which he was not entitled. The offences took place at Eastbourne between July 31 and August 8. He also indicated a plea of guilty to making a copy of his late father’s signature to induce East Sussex County Council to accept it as genuine. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 22.

In addition, he indicated a plea of guilty to sending an electronic communication, on March 23, which was of an indecent, or grossly offensive nature, for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to recipient. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on July 16 and released on unconditional bail.

