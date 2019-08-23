Eastbourne man guilty of assaults and stealing alcohol from Co-op

An Eastbourne man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after being convicted of two assaults and stealing alcohol according to a court document.

Deryn Goodsell, 23, of Whitbread Close, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Eastbourne on January 22.

He pleaded guilty to a further charge of assault by beating and to stealing alcohol, worth £14.29, from Co-op, Eastbourne, on the same date.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay a total of £607 in compensation.

See also: Eastbourne 13 year old assaukted three police officers

See also: Eastbourne woman banned from Beacon Centre for shoplifting