Eastbourne man guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm

scales of justice
scales of justice

An Eastbourne man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after being convicted of assault causing actual bodily hard accroding to a court document.

Andrew Jackson, 40, of Sumach Close, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.  The offence took place at Eastbourne on July 4.  He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date.  The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £75 in compensation.

See also: Eastbourne woman banned from Beacon Centre for shoplifting

See also: Man jailed for Eastbourne assault and racially abusing railway staff