Eastbourne man gets three year ban after drink driving in a busy local retail park

An Eastbourne man has been banned from the road for three years after drink driving in a busy retail park according to a court document.

Steven Paddington, 31, of Britten Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle in Admiral Retail Park, Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on May 27, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 74 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £420 and banned from driving for three years.

