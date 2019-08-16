Eastbourne man drove on seafront while more than twice over drink drive limit

Scales of justice
Scales of justice

An Eastbourne man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after driving on Eastbourne seafront while more than twice over the legal limit acccording to a court document.

Yuriy Karpov, 41, of St Aubyn’s Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Saab vehicle on Grand Parade, Eastbourne, on July 18, while more than twice over the drink drive limit.  He gave a breath alcohol reading of 91 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 23 months.

See also: Eastbourne woman banned from the Beacon Centre for shoplifting

See also: Eastbourne man banned from Wetherspoons following assault