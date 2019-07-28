Eastbourne man charged after incident involving offensive weapon at Hailsham service station

An Eastbourne man arrested after allegedly stealing alcohol and carrying a spanner is to appear in court.

Stuart Black, 28, unemployed, of Etchingham Road, Eastbourne, has been charged with two counts of theft from the BP service station in South Road, Hailsham, and possessing an offensive weapon.

Following an incident shortly after 12.30pm on Friday, July 19, Black has been bailed to appear before magistrates in Hastings on Wednesday, August 7.

Anyone who saw or heard anything of what happened is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 637 of 19/07.

Alternatively, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.