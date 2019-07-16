Eastbourne man broke court order by shouting abuse at his ex

An Eastbourne man breached a court order by shouting abuse at his former partner according to a court document.

Nathaniel Tanner, 44, of Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to a court non-molestation order by shouting abuse at his ex partner. The offence took place at Eastbourne on December 15 last year. He was given a two year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 in compensation. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

