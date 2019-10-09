Eastbourne man banned from the road after driving on Lottbridge Drove more than twice over the limit

A local man has been banned and ordered to carry out unpaid work after driving on a busy Eastbourne Road while over the limit according to a court document.

Kier Brown-Barnes, 20, of Phoenix Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf on Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on September 13, while more than twice over the drink drive limit.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 92 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

