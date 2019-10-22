Eastbourne man arrested in connection with Hastings assault

Witnesses are being sought following a report of an assault in the town centre.

Police said they were called to Havelock Road, Hastings after a woman in her 50s was discovered with a head injury about 3.25am on Sunday (October 20),after the Hastings Bonfire celebrations.

Police are investigating

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 234 of 20/10.

Police said a 60-year-old man from Eastbourne, arrested on suspicion of assault, has been released on conditional bail until November 16, pending further enquiries.