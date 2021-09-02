Eastbourne man arrested and charged after person found with ‘serious’ head injury
A man has been arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm after a man was found with a serious head injury in Eastbourne.
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Officers were called to Moatcroft Road, at the junction with Upperton Road, at 12.01am on Monday, August 30 after a 42-year-old man was found unconscious in the street.
“He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.
“Michael Hall, 41, of Enys Road, Eastbourne, appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 1 charged with committing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession with intent to supply cannabis.
“He was remanded in custody to appear at crown court for a hearing on September 29.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information can report it online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Liquorice.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.