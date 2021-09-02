Eastbourne man arrested and charged after person found with ‘serious’ head injury

A man has been arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm after a man was found with a serious head injury in Eastbourne.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Officers were called to Moatcroft Road, at the junction with Upperton Road, at 12.01am on Monday, August 30 after a 42-year-old man was found unconscious in the street.

“He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Sussex Police said an unconscious man was found with a serious head injury in Moatcroft Road, Eastbourne. Picture: Dan Jessup. SUS-210831-081226001

“Michael Hall, 41, of Enys Road, Eastbourne, appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 1 charged with committing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

“He was remanded in custody to appear at crown court for a hearing on September 29.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information can report it online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Liquorice.