Eastbourne Magistrates Court results for April 9 - April 10

Here are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for April 9 - April 10

April 9:

Court news.

Wayne Steele, 32, of Balmoral Mews, Polegate, was found guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a Vauxhall vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was fined £180 and ordered to pay £290 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

April 10:

Danyal Aldous, 27, of North Terrace, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Richmond Road, Pevensey Bay, on March 15, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 89 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 22 months.

Martin Smith, 57, of Brassey Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Cinque Ports Way, St Leonards, on February 8, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 99 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £500 and banned from driving for 26 months.

Nebee Eskandari, 28, of Christie Close, Stone Cross, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £16 from Co-op at Eastbourne, on January 10. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £16 in compensation.

Kitan Mia, 23, of Wilmington Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing a suitcase worth £49.99 from ESK at Eastbourne, on June 26 last year. She was given a six- month conditional discharge.

Marley Ingram, 21, of Lottbridge Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public at Susans Road, Eastbourne, on March 24. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Peter Pollard, 45, of Langney Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of two wraps of heroin at Eastbourne on October 26 last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Aleksejs Tarasenko, 41, of Diplocks, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Insigna on Western Road, Hailsham on March 15, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 61 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £515 and banned from driving for three years.