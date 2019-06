A cordon enforced around several Eastbourne beaches has been lifted by the emergency services.

Sussex Police said the explosive items found on beaches between Birling Gap and Cow Gap, west of Eastbourne, were all found to be inactive.

Emergency services at the scene

Safety cordons have been removed, said police, who thanked anyone inconvenienced for their patience and understanding.

