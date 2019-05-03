Eastbourne driver three times over the limit in Tesco car park

An Eastbourne man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after drink driving in Tesco car park according to a court document.

William Jackson, 56, of Fountains Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat 500 at Tesco car park, Brassey Road, while three times over the drink drive limit.

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 105 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 25 months.

