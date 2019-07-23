Eastbourne driver banned and given heavy fine for failing to give information to police

Court news. NNL-160706-163936001
Court news. NNL-160706-163936001

An Eastbourne man has been banned from driving and given a hefty fine for failing to give police information according to a court document.

Jack Tame, 35, of Walton Close, Langney, Eastbourne, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver of a Vauxhall vehicle who was alleged to have committed an offence.  The offence took place on October 24 last year.  He was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months.  Magistrates said the ban was obligatory due to repeat offending.

see also: Eastbourne woman banned from the Beacon Centre for shoplifting

See also: Eastbourne woman stole handbag of hospice shop volunteer