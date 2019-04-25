Eastbourne drink driver failed to stop after accident

A drink driver who was more than three times over the limit failed to stop after his vehicle was involved in an accident according to a court document.

Stuart Moss, 30, of Rosedale Place, Hampden Park, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Dallington Road, Eastbourne, on March 12, while more than three times over the drink drive limit.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 119 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop and failing to report an accident where damage was caused to another vehicle on the same date. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement. He was banned from driving for 28 months.

See also: Woman stole £200 of clothes from Primark in Eastbourne

See also: Eastbourne woman fined for singing