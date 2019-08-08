Eastbourne dealers jailed for ‘one stop’ drug shop in seafront hotel

Two Eastbourne men who used a seafront hotel room to deal drugs have each been jailed.

Samuel Alberto Perdomo, 26, of Walsingham Close, and Thomas Paul Fear, 24, of Marine Parade, were sentenced to three years and nine months by His Honour Judge Stephen Mooney at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, August 5.

Perdomo, a window cleaner, pleaded guilty to being concerned in supplying Class A drugs, cocaine and MDMA (Ecstasy), and possessing class B cannabis with intent to supply.

He denied possessing heroin, cocaine and MDMA with intent to supply and the judge ordered this should lie on file.

Fear pleaded guilty to possessing heroin and MDMA with intent to supply, and being concerned in supplying cocaine.

He denied possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply and again these were ordered to lie on file.

Concurrent sentences totalling 45 months’ imprisonment were imposed on both men, and each was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £170.

An order was made for the destruction of all drugs, mobile phones and drugs paraphernalia seized by police.

Fear was also ordered to forfeit £1,249.50 cash found and confiscated by police.

Following the case, Inspector Rachel Barrow, said, “This shows those caught by police and convicted will find themselves facing significant custodial sentences, reflecting the bigger picture, threat, harm and risks involved when dealing Class A drugs.

“Perdomo and Fear set up a ‘one stop’ drug shop from a local hotel but have now been brought to justice following their arrests in April.”

Inspector Barrow also said she hoped the case would reassure local businesses, residents, visitors and politicians police are determined to pursue those dealing drugs in the town.