Eastbourne couple ‘racially abused and attacked’ in front of their young child

According to police, the incident took place in Marsden Road at around 3.15pm last Thursday (November 18) following a dispute around parking opposite a nearby children’s nursery.

A 56-year-old man from Eastbourne has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment and released under investigation while enquiries continue, police said.

Sussex Police confirmed the couple was ‘racially abused and attacked’ with their young child present.

Sussex Police

Now police want to hear from witnesses.

Detective sergeant Jason Hoadley said, “Racial abuse has absolutely no place in our society and any reports will be taken extremely seriously.