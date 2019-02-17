Eastbourne Co-op staff threatened with hammer during robbery

Shaken staff at a Co-op in Eastbourne were threatened with a hammer during a robbery last night.

The robbery happened at Co-op in Seaside, Eastbourne, just before 9pm.

The robbery happened at Co-op in Seaside, Eastbourne last night. Photo by Dan Jessup

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A robber threatened staff with a hammer before snatching the contents of a till during an incident at the Co-op store in Seaside, Eastbourne, on Saturday evening (February 16).

“It happened at around 8.50pm when the suspect confronted a female shop assistant before taking an unknown quantity of cash.

“No one was hurt but the assistant was left badly shaken.”

Police said a 29-year-old local man had been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Officers at the scene. Photo by Dan Jessup

Detective Sergeant Graham Farmer, of Eastbourne Police, said it was the second such incident in the area within the space of an hour.

He said two men wearing balaclavas made an unsuccessful attempt to steal takings at the Seaside Newsmarket just before 8pm.

He added that the force was ‘keeping open minds’ as to whether both incidents were linked. He said extra police patrols had been deployed in the area.

“We are keen to talk to anyone who saw what happened in either incident or noticed suspects making off,” he said.

“Any relevant CCTV, dash-cam footage or other information would also be appreciated.”

People with information can call Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 1152 of 16/02.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers or phone the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

