Eastbourne civil servant caught at almost three times the drink-drive limit

A civil servant from Eastbourne has been banned after he was found behind the wheel at almost three times the legal drink-drive limit.

Christopher Allen, of Midhurst Road, was arrested in Southwater Road, St Leonards, on December 14 2018 and charged with driving with 100mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

The legal limit is 35mcg per 100ml of breath.

The 37-year-old was disqualified from driving for 25 months at Hastings Magistrate’s Court on June 18.

Allen was also sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 110 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £600 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

The conviction comes as part of Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug drivers.

Atotal of 240 motorists were arrested in Sussex as part of the operation, which ran from December 1 2018 to January 1 2019.

Of those, 126 have since been convicted in court. The remaining have either been charged, released under investigation or released without charge.